4 Tips to a Successful Live Product Launch on Twitter

Over the last year, 27 percent more live product launches have taken place on , said the platform’s VP of Global Client Solutions Sarah Personette. From footwear to cars to hair products to beverages to apps and movies, all sorts of releases are unveiled on Twitter, as it’s where the masses go to see what’s happening. “These discussions around launches can make these moments an integral part of the day’s cultural conversations,” says Personette. But there’s more to it, she adds. Below, her own tips on how to make a live product launch as impactful as it can be.

Listen

“The most effective launches start with the audience,” Personette notes. Listen to your audience via your insights to discover new things or validate existing plans.

Tease

Engaging with your audience before the launch can glean even more audience insights for a brand and can help rally people around your messaging. “If you’re an established shoe brand, re-target consumers who have engaged with your brand or ads before,” she says. “If you’re a newer brand, use our conversation targeting and demographic targeting to connect with your core consumers.”

Reveal

Go big or go home. On launch day, utilize Twitter’s takeover ad products First View and Promoted Trend features or be creative and provide users exclusive content with compelling, short messaging. “We encourage brands to keep video content short and concise, between 6-15 seconds. It’s also important to include branding upfront and often — you’d be surprised how many brands create videos where it’s difficult to identify which brand it is,” says Personette. “Also, brands that connect with the topics that consumers are passionate about — brands that are culturally relevant — see higher success over time.”

Reinforce

“One of the biggest mistakes we see brands make is focusing only on the first 48 hours of their launch,” she says. “The launch window is actually much longer.” Specifically, brands who run campaigns over seven weeks are 78 percent more likely to drive favorability than those that do just a few weeks.

The live launch is just the beginning, though. “It’s important to have multiple touch-points beyond launch and reinforce your message over time,” says Personette.

