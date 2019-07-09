Geox Dragon Race Team Heads to Brooklyn for Final E-Prix Formula Race

Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of FN’s parent company Penske Media Corp., may be making a pit stop in Brooklyn, N.Y., this weekend.

Geox Dragon, the racing team founded by Penske, which boasts Italian lifestyle brand Geox as its title sponsor for the 2018-2019 Formula E season, will be doing some serious laps during the E-Prix Formula E race finale this weekend in the borough’s Red Hook neighborhood in its EV-3 cars.

The race, which exclusively uses electric cars, includes 22 drivers and 11 teams battling it out over two races on July 13 and 14, along a roughly 1.5-mile track. The event kicked off in Saudi Arabia in December 2018.

In the driver’s seat will be Maximilian “Max” Gunther from Germany and Jose “Pechito” Maria Lopez from Argentina. The team has been wear-testing Geox’s breathable and performance-oriented technologies, that will make their way into everyday-use products.

According to Penske, “As the only private team competing and building electric motors against the biggest names in the automotive industry, we work tirelessly for every advantage, optimizing both the human and mechanical components of our all-electric Penske EV-3 race cars.” Continuing, “Geox has been a critical partner throughout this Season, providing apparel and breathable technical footwear solutions for the entire team. At our home race in Brooklyn, we expect fierce competition on the track and an exciting weekend.”

Added Mario Polegato, Geox founder and chairman, “We participate in all of the championship’s sustainability initiatives, but we also look beyond these recommendations, across the rest of our business and engage with our strategic allies to identify other opportunities to reduce our ecological footprint. For example, at our offices we recycle and compost extensively in our cafeteria, have electric car charging posts in our parking areas and provide incentives for our staff to drive electric vehicles.”

