Clarks Taps Freida Pinto and Alexander Skarsgård as Its First Celebrity Ambassadors

Clarks is enlisting the aid of actors Alexander Skarsgård and Freida Pinto to help spread its comfort message this fall with a new global marketing campaign kicking off today.

The longtime fans of the brand will share their personal comfort stories in cities most meaningful to them via the campaign, which will roll out across various media platforms. It will feature styles available on Clarks’ global e-commerce sites and in multi-brand retailers.

“Authenticity, style and comfort have always been core attributes of the Clarks brand and we wanted to bring this to the forefront of our marketing for Autumn-Winter with key ambassadors of the brand,” said Tara McRae, chief marketing officer. “Alex and Freida were organic choices to serve as the faces of our campaign, given their existing affinity and history with the brand dating back to their childhoods.”

Freida Pinto is the new brand ambassador for Clarks.

For the campaign, the duo was able to select the photographers they worked with. Skarsgaård, styled by George Cortina, was shot in his hometown of Stockholm by photographer Mikael Jansson. His shoot featured the brand’s iconic Desert Boot, Ronnie Walk, Clarkdale Gobi, Trace Quest and Batcombe Lord. Pinto was shot on location in London, one of her favorite cities, and can be seen wearing the Desert Boot, Clarkdale Arlo, Pure Viola, Sense Lula, Tri Spark and Trace Pine.

According to McRae, the campaign is the first time the brand has tapped celebrities as brand ambassadors, with the two set to continue their relationship with Clarks into the spring ’20 season. “These ambassadors fit the brand so well, along with what we’re trying to achieve,” said McRae. “They have ties to the brand.”

While Clarks featured a range of collaborations for its Originals product including names such as Supreme, Stussy and Wu Tang Clan, this fall campaign is the first time Clarks has associated the core brand with other labels or individuals. “We have been doing a lot of repositioning of the brand and felt it was time to put the foot on the gas.”

