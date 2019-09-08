Sign up for our newsletter today!

‘We Are Not Closed’: Barneys Pokes Fun at Bankruptcy With New Campaign

By Ella Chochrek
This photo shows the Barneys department store in New York. The luxury retailer could be joining a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy. Barneys New York is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest retailer to buckle as shoppers move online. The iconic clothier founded almost a century ago will keep the doors open at its 10-story Madison Avenue store, but it has secured $75 million in financing to pay employees and vendors as it seeks a buyerBarneys Bankruptcy, New York, USA - 16 Jul 2019
Barneys' department store in New York.
CREDIT: Bebeto Matthews/Shutterstock

Barneys New York — which has always been known for its irreverent take on fashion — isn’t shying away from addressing its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The department store chain has rolled out a new campaign, “Dear Shopper,” to coincide with New York Fashion Week — and it directly addresses the furor surrounding the bankruptcy. The campaign, which is displayed in store windows and interiors of still-open locations in New York and other major cities, features signage painted in black-and-white text with droll sayings like: “Not Closed,” “The Emperor Has Clothes” and “Barneys Til I’m Dead.” (For the record, Barneys did shutter some units in Las Vegas, Chicago and Seattle as part of its restructuring as well as some warehouse locations and smaller concept stores.)

View this post on Instagram

Two Words: NOT CLOSED.

A post shared by Barneys New York (@barneysny) on

“Like a lot of us out there, we have had our share of financial struggles. But despite what you may have heard, Barneys is here to stay,” read the luxury retailer’s Instagram post introducing the campaign. “To buy, to behold, to splurge, to strut, to indulge, to look fabulous are basic human instincts — and sometimes, they can get us in trouble. Nevertheless, we are open for you. And this is not our last season.”

The campaign was created in conjunction with Thom Bettridge, editor-in-chief of Highsnobiety, and Richard Turley, global executive creative director of ad agency Wieden+Kennedy and editorial director of Interview.

After announcing its bankruptcy on Aug. 6, Barneys secured a lifeline the next day: a $218 million debtor-in-possession financing facility from Brigade Capital Management and B. Riley Financial. The retailer received final approval for the package last week, a step in its goal of finding a new buyer by October. It now has until Oct. 24 to find a buyer or face liquidation.

