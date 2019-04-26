Exclusive: Adidas Wants Beyoncé to Be the Next Yeezy

The internet has erupted with excitement after the latest teaser of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park partnership with Adidas rolled out overnight. In less than 24 hours, nearly 7.5 million Instagram users viewed a video montage posted to the entertainer’s account, highlighting her Netflix “Homecoming” special, filmed at the Coachella festival last year, along with pockets of Three Stripes branding and nods to the collaboration in the clips.

The entertainer followed up the video with three images today where she’s seen modeling a red Adidas bodysuit surrounded by the brand’s sneakers. The combined likes of the posts scored well over 7 million, too.

Welcome to the Beyoncé experience.

Related Plot Twist: Chinese Consumers Are Driving Puma's Growth Amid Trade War Beyoncé Strikes Fierce Poses in a Red-Hot Bodysuit Surrounded by Adidas Sneakers Can the New Faces of Tennis Bring a Serena Williams-Level of Excitement Back to the Sport?

The partnership, announced April 4, relaunches the global superstar’s Ivy Park athleisure label with apparel, footwear and lifestyle products. Ivy Park debuted in 2016 with Arcadia Group chairman Philip Green, and now with Adidas tapping the cache that comes with Beyoncé’s name, the sportswear powerhouse hopes that it is positioned to repeat its success when it launched Kanye West’s Yeezy line in 2015.

The strategy includes a relationship much like Yeezy, existing outside of Adidas categories as a standalone label, according to Christine Sheeshan, senior director, brand marketing, Adidas Originals NAM. Beyoncé will also bring in her own team, possibly setting up house in L.A., where the singer resides, or Portland, Ore., home to Adidas’ North America operations, she added. And expect the Ivy Park narrative to be about style and substance — with a message of empowering girls, breaking cultural barriers and more.

Speaking to FN on April 12 during Adidas’ Sport Club activation at Coachella, Sheeshan said that the Three Stripes see Beyoncé as the next big success like its high-profile collaborators Pharrell and West.

“Beyoncé, we look to her to be the next [Pharrell and West]. And it’s nice to have someone from a female lens to push the brand in that space,” Sheeshan said. “She’ll have a whole new team. I know she has two big ambitions — one is more on the philanthropic side of things; we’ve pushed a lot into the world of girls in sports, and she aligns with that. I think that’s one of the reasons she was attracted to our brand.

“I know that she has a lot of product ambitions — she’s creating a whole new team. I’m not sure if it’ll be in Portland or L.A. She’ll live outside of Originals much like Kanye. We’re focused on barriers to creativity — we’ll even push further into those verticals.”

In a previously released statement, Beyoncé called her alignment with Adidas the “partnership of a lifetime for me.“

“We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business,” she explained. “I look forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

No doubt Beyoncé’s appeal will resonate with millennials like Yeezy and Pharrell’s products. Sheeshan added that their influence has been “impactful” to the brand’s creative initiatives. “[West] has pushed us to the edges and a lot of times to places we have never gone from a design or ethos standpoint.”

The Germany-based sportswear giant has seen great success with Yeezy since they debuted their first shoe, the Yeezy 750 Boost (the Adidas Yeezy Boost was named FN’s Shoe of the Year in 2015).

Adidas’ fourth-quarter earnings saw sales rise 3.5 percent to 5.23 billion euros ($5.91 billion) and profits increase 29 percent to 93 million euros.

For the full year, revenues grew 3.3 percent to 21.91 billion euros, and net income increased 19.5 percent to 1.7 billion euros. Kasper Rorsted, CEO, cited Yeezy as part of its success and future in an interview with Bloomberg.

“While [Yeezy product is] important from the business standpoint, it’s really important from a brand-building standpoint,” Rorsted said. “Kanye is not an American brand; Kanye is a global brand, and Yeezy is a global brand, so we’re looking upon it as a brand driver more than a business driver for us, and that will be the case also for 2019.”

Want?

Beyoncé Strikes Fierce Poses in a Red-Hot Bodysuit Surrounded by Adidas Sneakers

Beyoncé Joins Adidas Family — See Her Sneaker Style Through the Years