These Tools Help Brands Reduce Supply Chain Waste and Costs

“To have a truly responsible supply chain, it needs to be vertically integrated and all stakeholders need to be digitally enabled,” said Dhruv Kapoor, CTO at global fashion technology platform Zilingo. “This has been a space that a lot of entrepreneurs and technology companies haven’t really focused on.”

For many footwear brands, supply chain management has meant using legacy systems or simple tools such as spreadsheets to track production. While this can work for small operations, when done on a larger scale, holes in communication between factory and brand become apparent. If a brand doesn’t catch and resolve an issue at the source, they risk losing money and also damaging their reputation with retail partners.

“Without a digital supply chain, brands are making decisions too late and using outdated information,” said Mark Burstein, president and chief strategy officer at NGC, a cloud-based supply chain platform for the fashion industry. “Companies that have siloed systems that rely on email and Excel are not quickly identifying problems. And it’s not just problems; they’re not quickly identifying opportunities that can improve their businesses.”

When a brand can keep up with its overseas partners in real time, shipments can be rerouted as needed with minimal delay. CREDIT: Holger Weitzel/Shutterstock

As consumers demand shorter production times, the companies that react quickly are rewarded. Through a platform such as NGC, brands can link all of their supply and production partners within one database and communicate with each facility within that interface. That ensures all parties have access to the latest information and can respond to new developments in real time; if one market is understocked, the brand can reroute an order from the factory.