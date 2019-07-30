Innovative Waterproof Technology Now Helps Sneakers Stay Dry in the Rain

For sustainable waterproofing firm Sympatex, environmental concerns are a determining factor when making collaborative decisions. “When we meet with clients, the first discussion we have is [to figure out] how serious they are with their sustainability agenda,” said CEO Rüdiger Fox. “We are prioritizing companies who have not yet found their path into that new priority setting of sustainability but who are open to the discussion.”

Partnering with brands on new ventures has also led to opportunities. The growth of athleisure styles worn year-round has created a market for performance technology; if the sneaker is waterproof and breathable, consumers won’t need to set it aside on a rainy day. It also provides a way to connect with younger consumers.

“When you go to a younger audience who grew up in athletic footwear, their comfort references are so different,” said Peter Ruppe, VP of footwear at Columbia Sportswear. “We want to have the comfort and the aesthetic of an athletic footwear item but with the utility that gives you better all-day outside protection.”

More crossovers between outdoor and athleisure are expected in the coming months. Polartec is partnering with Diadora on a sneaker with a shearling fleece upper, while Gore-Tex has a collaboration with Converse on its classic Chuck Taylor sneaker.

“We’ve been able to adapt our technology and our constructions to be much more aligned with athleisure,” said Schreiner. “It’s a silhouette that a lot of Chuck fans want to wear year-round. Now we can bring a 365-day capability to that really simple but classic silhouette.”

