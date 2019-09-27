Skechers Reduces 85% of Plastic in Packaging, Increases Recyclable Materials

Skechers continues to leave a green footprint as it moves forward in worldwide sustainability efforts. The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based brand announced today that since 2016 it has achieved an 85% reduction of plastic materials used in its footwear packaging; more than 170 million pairs of shoes are expected to ship this year.

As part of its strategy, the company reduced its use of plastic by 85% to 10% in its foot forms, as well as 94% of its shoeboxes and 100% of its tissue paper — all of which are recyclable. Packing materials are all printed with soy or water-based ink. At its distribution centers, outbound shipping cartons are 100% recyclable and incorporate 96-100% recyclable materials.

“We want to be as forward-thinking with our packaging and shipping of our product — and these sustainable improvements can have a tremendous impact on the world,” said Michael Greenberg, president. “I’m proud of the ongoing efforts we are making to reduce our footprint as we’ve increased our global presence — and look forward to progressing these initiatives as we continue to find ways to lower our impact on the environment.”

Speaking to FN in January, Greenberg shared that plans to double the size of its headquarters to 330,000 square feet includes green-friendly measures for its campus and the surrounding community, of which its new property expands into the border of Hermosa Beach. The project is expected to be completed in time for the company’s 30th anniversary in 2022.

The buildings are being developed with the goal to achieve LEED Gold certification upon completion. Solar panels, daylight harvesting and motion-controlled lighting, high-performance glass, R30 insulation and Forest Stewardship-certified wood will be incorporated in the design. Skechers is also taking on a beautification project of Hermosa Beach, which includes moving utilities underground and refreshing city benches, sidewalks and bus stops.

A rendering of new buildings added to the Skechers campus expected to be completed by 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

