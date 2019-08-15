Rocky Brands Expands Its Distribution Center, Creates More Jobs

Rocky Brands is expanding its Logan, Ohio-based distribution center by nearly 100,000 square feet — and it’s also creating some new job positions.

In a release today, the bootmaker announced a size increase of 94,000 square feet. Its current distribution center in Ohio’s Hocking County takes up roughly 192,000 square feet. A groundbreaking for the new space will take place Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the distribution center expansion, Rocky Brands will create new jobs at its corporate headquarters in Nelsonville, Ohio. Fourteen new positions will be added by 2022, with 315 existing jobs retained.

“Rocky has been a part of this southeast Ohio community since the company was founded, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand our operations here, thanks to the support and cooperation of many organizations in the area,” said CEO Jason Brooks in a release. “We look forward to getting started on the expansion of our distribution center and doing our part to grow the business and employment capabilities of this region.”

To assist with the project, Rocky received tax incentives through the Ohio Enterprise Zone Program; it also got a $100,000 grant through the JobsOhio Revitalization Fund.

Founded in 1932, Rocky Brands is known for its outdoor and work footwear, apparel and accessories. In addition to its eponymous label, the company owns Georgia Boot, Durango and Lehigh; it licenses Michelin Footwear.

