Kering Commits to 100% Carbon Neutrality

Kering is deepening its commitment to sustainability.

The luxury conglomerate today made a commitment to go 100% carbon neutral for all of its brands and across the supply chain. The announcement comes after Gucci, one of Kering’s best-known labels, made the same pledge on Sept. 12.

As part of its sustainable initiative, Kering will offset all of its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for 2018. Additionally, the umbrella group has pledged to use 100% renewable energy across the board and also to utilize clean materials throughout the manufacturing process.

“When it comes to climate change, we can no longer wait to take real action. We all need to step up as businesses and account for the GHG emissions that we generate in total,” Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri said in a statement.

The French group stated that it will invest in REDD+ projects that conserve critical forests and biodiversity (REDD+ stands for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation). The 2018 offsets from those investments will equal nearly 2 million hectares of forests.

Kering has made continuous efforts to become greener since 2011 and is considered by many to be an industry leader on the sustainability front. The conglomerate — which parents brands such as Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga — previously announced a goal to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2025 (with a 2015 baseline). It has achieved a 30% decrease in carbon output since 2013.

Pinault spearheaded the Fashion Pact last month at the G7 Summit. Thirty-two companies signed on to the pact, which includes commitments such as eliminating single-use plastic and using renewable sources of energy.

