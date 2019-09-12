Gucci Goes Green: Brand Commits to 100% Carbon-Neutrality

Gucci is going green.

The luxury fashion house announced today a commitment to 100% carbon neutrality. It said the move will offset all remaining greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its operations and supply chain.

“A new era of corporate accountability is upon us and we need to be diligent in taking all steps to mitigate our impacts, including being transparent and responsible for our GHG emissions,” president and CEO Marco Bizzarri explained in a release. “Gucci will continue to work in a smart and strategic way to avoid and reduce our impacts, while simultaneously investing in innovation as a driver for sustainability.”

The Kering-parented brand implemented a 10-year sustainability strategy in 2015 that set a goal of reducing GHG emissions by 50% by 2025. The brand said today that it is on track to meet this target.

Currently, the bulk of Gucci’s carbon footprint (around 90%) is tied up in the supply chain. The brand aims to have a fully carbon neutral supply chain by month’s end. To meet this goal, it will ramp up its current efforts to sustainably source materials, with a focus on organic fibers and recycled plastics and metals. The Italian label will also seek to source raw materials from countries where the environmental impact is lesser.

“As businesses, we all need to be accountable and implement solutions that will proactively combat our dual challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss,” Bizzarri stated. “I believe our new carbon neutral approach…is a pioneering way to deliver rapid and concrete positive impacts for our natural world and our climate.”

Gucci will stage a carbon-neutral spring ’20 runway show next month during Milan Fashion Week. The brand has focused on reducing water and electricity usage for its shows for the past few seasons.

Bizzarri was one of the fashion execs to sign onto the Fashion Pact last month at the G7 last month, which is aimed at reducing the industry’s environmental impact. Though other brands are getting greener, Gucci is the first luxury powerhouse to commit to full carbon neutrality, per the release.

