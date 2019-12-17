The Future of Fit: How 3D Printing Is Reimagining Footwear End-Components

While footwear manufacturing is one of many industries now readily using 3D printing, the requirements are unique. Unlike with cars, for instance, the production time for shoes is usually a matter of months rather than years; as a result, designers need to innovate quickly to satisfy trend-conscious consumers.

“I’ve witnessed a dramatically faster innovation cycle,” said Fabian Krauss, North American global business development manager at technology company EOS. “[Footwear] is less regulated, so there are not nearly as many qualification hurdles as in other industries, making it easier to go to market. But you see a high cost pressure from the very beginning.”

Previously, the cost of 3D-printed materials was a deterrent, especially if there was the risk of decreased performance. But the growth of athleticwear and performance footwear has encouraged leading sports brands to invest in product development. The new material must be able to handle high-impact exercise and support variations in user weight.

The result has led to a number of product styles, from the Adidas FutureCraft 4D to the New Balance TripleCell, that leverage the latest in 3D-printed midsole technology. Created in partnership with 3D-printing platforms Carbon and Formlabs, respectively, these shoes have each replaced the traditional foam midsole with a lattice structure that works to support the wearer during athletic activity.

The Adidas Alphaedge 4D Parley style uses ocean plastic and features the Carbon 3D-printed midsole. CREDIT: Carbon

“Carbon DLS technology makes it possible to generate complex lattice geometries and designs with material properties that improve impact absorption, enhance protection and have the potential to reduce injury,” said a spokesperson for Carbon. “These are all highly relevant attributes for high-performance footwear.”