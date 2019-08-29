Toms Partners With Hasbro to License Shoes Featuring My Little Pony, Candy Land & More

A My Little Pony Cutie Mark Magic Princess Cadence toy at Hasbro's showroom in New York.

Toms announced a licensing deal with Hasbro, Inc. today.

Through a 3-year strategic agreement, the shoe company will create products — including shoes, apparel and eyewear — inspired by some of Hasbro’s most popular brands, like Candy Land, Monopoly, My Little Money, Transformers and Power Rangers.

“Toms is excited to announce our partnership with Hasbro, a classic brand that has touched many generations,” stated Liza Doppelt, Toms’ vice president, global brand marketing, in a release.

“We’re thrilled to work with Toms to provide fans of all ages a new way to engage with the Hasbro brands they love,” added Casey Collins, Hasbro’s GM and senior vice president, entertainment and licensing. “We know that our fans will appreciate the quality and care that Tom takes in the development of each of their designs, and we can’t wait to see people everywhere wearing the Hasbro x Toms collaboration!”

The first wave of Hasbro x Toms products will be available for fall ’20. The collaboration will include footwear in women’s, men’s and kids’ sizing. Styles will sell on Toms.com and through select retail channels. For every pair of Hasbro x Toms shoes sold, a pair will be given to a child in need, adhering to the same one-for-one model Toms has followed since its inception.

Below, Toms founder Blake Mycoskie talks his career and advocating for gun control.

Want more?

Toms & ‘Star Wars’ Collaborate on a New Shoe Collection That’s Out of This World

Can Blake Mycoskie’s Bold New Social Agenda Reboot Toms?

Toms Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Sesame Street’ With Irresistible New Shoe Collection