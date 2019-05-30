Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli’s Parent Company Expands Presence in China With Licensing Deal

The Chinese market continues to offer opportunities in the fashion sector for U.S. and European brands.

Marquee Brands LLC is expanding its licensing and retail opportunities in China with the signing of a multi-brand deal with Fosun Fashion Brand Management (FFBM), a subsidiary of Fosun Fashion Group (FFG), a strategic fashion unit of China giant Fosun International.

Initially, the agreement covers a select group of Marquee Brand’s portfolio including Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Dakine, BCBGAMAXAZRIA and BCBGGenerations. The arrangement also calls for long-term goals and solid future growth partnerships within Asia on relevant brands within the region.

“As the global landscape of retailing changes there is little doubt that it changes faster in China than any other market,” said Michael DeVirgilio, president of Marquee Brands. “We made the strategic decision to partner with a strong organization with local operational expertise as the best approach to introduce our brands to this very dynamic market.”

Added James Chen, FFBM CEO, “As the Chinese operating platform of Fosun Fashion Group, FFBM is pleased to bring Marquee Brands into China, combining leading international brands with Chinese market competencies and Fosun Group resources.”

Fosun Fashion Group’s portfolio includes luxury fashion house Lanvin, Wolford, St. John Knits and Caruso.

Recently, Marquee Brands acquired Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse, creating a new home and food sector within its growing portfolio. Stewart recently launched a collection of fashion-comfort footwear styles in collaboration with Aerosoles, while Lagasse currently has a line of duty shoes in partnership with Jack Schwartz Shoes.

Want more?

Martha Stewart Recalls FFANY’s Incredible Origins at the 2018 FNAAs

Bruno Magli Is Reaching Global Customers With a Savvy Design Strategy

Marquee Brands Is Betting on Martha Stewart