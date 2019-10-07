Iconix Renews Umbro’s Licensing Agreement in Latin America

Iconix Brand Group Inc. has extended Umbro’s licensing agreement with longtime partner Grupo Dass.

The brand management company — whose portfolio counts Mossimo, Danskin and more consumer clients — announced today the renewal, which will last through 2035. It gives the manufacturing group the continued license to design, produce and distribute the British brand’s apparel, footwear and equipment in the countries of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

“Extending Umbro’s relationship with Grupo Dass reinforces Iconix’s commitement to growing our brands globally,” said the New York-based company’s CEO and president, Bob Galvin. “With football being one of the most popular sports in Latin America, we see further opportunity for Umbro’s ongoing collaboration with Grupo Dass as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our partnership.”

Umbro and Grupo Dass joined forces two decades ago. The sportswear and football equipment supplier now operates in more than 100 countries, sponsoring 120-plus clubs including Santos FC, Gremio, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube and Club Athletico Paranaense in Brazil. The Double Diamond is also worn by roughly 200 athletes around the world.

“Thanks to the combination of our expertise with sports brands and Umbro’s authentic football heritage, the brand has thrived in the Latin American market,” said Grupo Dass president Vilson Hermes. “We are confident that our partnership with Umbro will continue to be valuable for many years to come.”

Grupo Dass also runs the Brazilian operations of Italian sports brand Fila through a partnership that commenced in 2003.

