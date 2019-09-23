Ccilu to Relaunch Shoes for Surf Brand Hang Ten — and Naturally They’ll Be Made From Ocean Plastic

Ccilu Footwear has inked a shoe licensing deal with Hang Ten and Hang Ten Gold to relaunch the brands’ footwear collections — and sustainable styles are in the works.

Under the new longterm licensing deal, Ccilu now has the exclusive rights in the U.S. and Canada for the two surf labels. At present, Hang Ten offers apparel and hats, but does not sell shoes.

The debut footwear collection, set to hit stores in January for spring ’20, will represent a big step forward in eco-friendly production: The shoes will be the first to be made primarily out of plastic retrieved from beaches and oceans. (The recycled ocean plastic will be used for every major component in the shoes, including the uppers, insoles and outsoles.)

“We need to transform the role that recycled plastic plays in the worldwide economy and that begins with bottles dumped at our beaches and oceans,” Ccilu CEO and founder Wilson Hsu said in a statement. “This line will reflect a socially and environmentally conscious commitment to sustainability.”

Since it launched in Japan in 2011, Ccilu has developed other shoe technologies with an eco-friendly bent. In March, the brand released its XpreSole shoes, which are made of used coffee grounds (both reducing coffee waste and offering a sustainable alternative to petroleum rubber).

Hang Ten, meanwhile, is a Southern California lifestyle label with a deep surf heritage — it’s actually celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2020 — and CEO Marc Setton said that long connection to nature played a part in this footwear initiative.

“We are excited about Ccilu’s capabilities and innovative plans to meet the demands of an increasingly socially conscious consumer,” said Setton. “With awareness of the integral part our oceans and beaches play in our inherently Californian DNA, it’s an opportunity to expand our ‘footprint’ and further our messaging of originality and authenticity.”

