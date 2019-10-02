Alexandre Birman Parent Company Inks Licensing Deal With Vans

Arezzo & Co. is expanding its portfolio.

Along with Arezzo, Schutz, Anacapri, Alexandre Birman, Fiever and Alme, the Brazilian company announced today that it has inked a deal with VF Corporation to license and distribute Vans in Brazil.

Currently, Vans is managed in Brazil by VF Corp. Now, under the new agreement — effective for five years, with the possibility of extension for two more — Arezzo & Co. will be responsible for managing Vans suppliers, logistics, distribution, franchising, e-commerce and store expansion in the country.

CEO Alexandre Birman said there will be much focus on the supply chain, and the local production of Vans product will be expanded. “We want to contribute to strengthening the national footwear industry by establishing long-term ties with our suppliers. As a market leader, we are aware of our responsibility to drive excellence in our supply chain.”

Alexandre Birman and the Arezzo & Co. team. CREDIT: Guilherme Benites

Vans’ distribution network will also be expanded through franchised stores across the country as well as through a bolstered e-commerce strategy. According to Arezzo, about 70% of Vans sales are concentrated in the southeastern region of Brazil. The company has plans to invest $50 million in the acquisition of product inventories and four Vans-owned outlets located in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia.

“Partnering with VF is a decisive step in deepening our strategy of transforming the company into a brand management platform,” Birman said in a statement. “We opened a new growth avenue. Together with relevant existent brands in our portfolio, Vans broadens our competencies — expanding our customer base, dialoguing with a new customer profile and having a footprint in new categories, [such as] children’s and men’s apparel.”

For Arezzo & Co., expansion is top of mind. In June, the company welcomed a showroom in New York as part of its new corporate headquarters in North America. The Brazilian footwear empire’s new home is based at 625 Madison Avenue.

Overall, it has over 630 franchise stores located in around 250 cities. The company also operates 45 owned stores and supplies more than 2,600 multi-brand customers.

