10 Mexican Citizens File Suit Against Walmart Over El Paso Shooting

A Texas State Trooper outside the Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas where a gunman opened fire on Aug. 3, killing 22 people.

Ten Mexican citizens have filed a lawsuit in Texas state court against Walmart, alleging the company did not do enough to protect shoppers from the August shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead.

The purpose of the suit is to hold Walmart “responsible for not taking reasonable and necessary measures to protect its customers from the attack,” according to a press release on the Mexican government’s website.

“Through this lawsuit, the petitioners seek justice not only for themselves but also security for the general public,” the statement continued.

El Paso is located near the U.S.-Mexico border, and the Walmart at Cielo Vista mall draws shoppers from both countries. Of the 22 killed on Aug. 3, eight were Mexican nationals, according to an El Paso Police Department report. Eight Mexican nationals were also injured, according to a release from the Mexican government.

A representative from Walmart told FN that the company has not seen the filing at this time.

“We will never forget this tragic event, and our condolences continue to go out to everyone who was affected. Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers,” read the statement. “We have not seen a copy of the complaint and will respond as appropriate with the court.”

The El Paso killings came just a few days after another shooting at one of Walmart’s Mississippi locations, where a suspended employee fatally wounded two coworkers.

In response to the mass shootings in Texas and Mississippi, Walmart in September implemented changes to its gun policies. The retailer ceased sales of handguns and handgun ammunition, and it discontinued sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, which can be used in large-capacity clips on military-style weapons.

Following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., the company had raised the minimum age to purchase guns from 18 to 21 and pulled products that resembled assault-style rifles. Walmart’s policy on background checks is considerably stricter than U.S. federal law requires.

Last week, Walmart reported its earnings for the third quarter, posting adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, compared to analysts’ bets of $1.09. The company raised its annual outlook following the earnings beat.

