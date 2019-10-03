Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Wants to Trademark a New Logo

Off-White’s logo has gotten a revamp.

The brand, founded by designer Virgil Abloh, filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Sept. 13 to trademark a new design. The logo features a face flanked by two hands.

It’s unclear whether the new graphic is meant to replace the original one — an X with arrows pointing outward at all four ends — or supplement it.

“Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of a sinking person’s hands and face below the words ‘Off’ and ‘White,'” reads the logo description in the application. The trademark covers both apparel and footwear, as well as face masks, headwear and belts.

Abloh shared a close-up look at “miscellaneous images” featuring the logo on his Instagram account. The design appears on labels for apparel/shoes in the Off-White spring ’20 collection, which showed last week at Paris Fashion Week.

Abloh (who is taking a break for unspecified health reasons) was not himself present at the latest Off-White show, but the runway had star power nonetheless in the form of Bella and Gigi Hadid. Models sported ensembles with hole cut outs, a feature inspired by the “cheesehead” hats worn by fans of the designer’s alma mater, University of Wisconsin.

The original Off-White logo is prominently featured on items such as handbags and sneakers.

FN has reached out to Off-White for comment.

Flip through the gallery to see the full Off-White spring ’20 collection.

