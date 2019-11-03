Report: Under Armour’s Accounting Practices Are Under Federal Probe

Under Armour is the subject of a federal investigation surrounding its accounting procedures, according to a Wall Street Journal report published today.

The probe is to determine whether the Baltimore-based sports company manipulated sales figures by shifting them from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, WSJ reports. Prosecutors from the Justice Department and officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission are working jointly to investigate the matter, the report adds, with investigators questioning people in the Baltimore area — where UA is based — as recently as last week.

Just two weeks ago, UA founder and CEO Kevin Plank announced he would depart his post, with president and COO Patrik Frisk to take the CEO role in January. Plank, who launched the brand in 1996 as a college student, will remain at the company as executive chairman and brand chief.

The report comes as the brand readies for Monday’s release of its third quarter earnings where UA is expected to produce earnings of 25 cents per share on sales of $1.41 billion.

After a period of meteoric growth, athletic giant started to stumble around 2017 and is the midst of a restructuring plan aimed at getting it back on track for growth. In Q2, it posted a loss of $17 million for the second quarter, an adjusted lost of 4 cents per share compared with analysts’ estimates of a 5-cent loss. A period of deceleration in North America continued — with sales dipping by 3% to $816 million amid struggles to compete with Nike and Adidas as well as retro labels like Champion and Fila.

Over the past year, Under Armour has been plagued by claims of work culture problems. A November 2018 WSJ report alleged that UA staffers engaged in a yearslong practice of expensing strip club visits and that women were invited to company events based on perceived attractiveness. Around the same time the article surfaced, several former Under Armour employees and insiders recounted incidents to FN in which they or their peers felt disenfranchised by Plank and the brand’s leadership. In some cases, sources believed they’d possibly been overlooked for advancement based on their race or gender.

“I always want to understand how people feel, [but] I reject that,” Plank said of the accusations in a January FN interview. “I don’t know how to be more clear: I pride myself [on] challenging my children to think first and foremost about being global citizens. I’d like to be a global citizen. I’ve been striving for it my entire life. Diversity of thought is something I welcome more than anything I can imagine. It’s what I want this company to be; it’s the constituency we sell to.”

Under Armour shares ended the trading day Friday up 2.4% to $21.14, up day-over-day by 2.37%.

FN has reached out to Under Armour for comment.