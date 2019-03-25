Michael Avenatti Charged With Attempting To Extort More Than $20M From Nike

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged with four counts related to extortion by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York today after allegedly attempting to extract millions of dollars from Nike Inc.

Court documents state that Avenatti tried to extort $22.5 million from Nike by threatening to reveal evidence that would cause damage to its reputation ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings call and before the start of the annual NCAA basketball tournament. The documents state Avenatti planned to reveal information of misconduct of Nike employees.

According to court documents, a client of Avenatti, described as the coach of a Nike-sponsored Amateur Athletic Union men’s basketball team in California, had evidence that Nike employees “funded payments to the families of top high school basketball players and/or their families and attempted to conceal those payments.” The coach did not intend to renew the contract with Nike, according to the document.

The documents state that Avenatti intended to reveal the evidence publicly before the company’s March 21 Q3 conference call, which would negatively affect Nike’s market value, unless Nike paid his client $1.5 million and hire him to conduct an internal investigation of the company.

In lieu of the retainer agreement, Avenatti and his client demanded $22.5 million to resolve the coach’s claims and for Avenatti’s silence on the matter, according to the document.

Today, Avenatti stated in a tweet that he would reveal the info in a press conference tomorrow. He wrote: “Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.”

A press conference is scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m. ET to formally announce the charges against Avenatti. It will be live streamed via Facebook.

The story is still developing.