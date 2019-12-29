Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Trademark ‘Sussex Royal’ for Clothing, Footwear & More

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been awarded the trademark “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” According to the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office, the trademark was approved on Dec. 19 but first filed in June.

Meghan and Harry now have rights for their royal foundation’s name in several areas, including for use on footwear, apparel and accessories. Specifically, the designation, under Class 25, applies to: “Clothing; footwear; headgear; t-shirts; coats; jackets; anoraks; trousers; sweaters; jerseys; dresses; pyjamas; suits; sweat shirts; hooded tops; caps; hats; bandanas; headbands; socks; scarves and neckwear; gloves; sportswear.”

The phrase also belongs to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for use on printed materials such as textbooks, brochures and photographs, as well as for public awareness campaigns, fundraising, education and social care services (like counseling and emotional support).

Now that their trademark has been approved, Meghan and Harry can take legal action against those who use the foundation’s name without authorization.

The trademark filing may have something to do with Meghan’s ability to sell — which has cheekily been dubbed the “Markle Sparkle.”

According to fashion search platform Lyst, the former actress’ outfits fueled an average 216% increase in searches for pieces similar to those she wore — the highest average spike of any celebrity, including influentials like Zendaya, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner. When the duchess wore multiple shirt dresses during a tour of South Africa this year, searches for the category rose 45% month-over-month, per Lyst, with queries for her Club Monaco dress in particular rising by a whopping 570%.

In addition to use for their royal foundation, Meghan and Harry have adopted the “Sussex Royal” name on Instagram, making their handle “@sussexroyal.” The duo, who have just under 10 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, were the fastest to reach 1 million followers when they launched their account in April, hitting the milestone in 5 hours and 45 minutes. Their record was toppled in October, when Jennifer Aniston reached 1 million followers just 5 hours and 16 minutes after joining Instagram.

