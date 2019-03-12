Lori Loughlin’s Influencer Daughter Struck Deals With Amazon & Sephora Before College Bribery Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband and longtime fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and their daughter Olivia Jade are at the center of an alleged college bribery scandal that was revealed on Tuesday.



The dramatic situation involves more than 40 adults and parents of college-bound teenagers who charged in several states for allegedly trying to cheat the system. Some allegedly paid others to take exams for their children or falsely stated their students were members of athletic teams.

Coaches from top universities including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC were also implicated.

According to court documents, the FBI accused the Loughlin and Giannulli of agreeing to pay half a million dollars to have Olivia Jade and her sister recruited for the USC crew team.

Giannulli‘s namesake brand — now owned by Iconix Brand Group — was phased out by its exclusive retail partner Target last year after a long run with the retailer. Mossimo was one of Target’s earliest — and buzziest designer deals that brought fashion to the masses.

“I pursued Target because I believe this model is the future. This was a premeditated, purposeful vision we believed in,” Giannulli told WWD in 2002.

Loughlin has had a second act as a star of “Fuller House” on Netflix, while the couple’s daughter Olivia Jade had become an instagram influencer of sorts while in college, striking paid deals with Amazon and Sephora, among others.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested this morning in connection with the scandal, according to reports.