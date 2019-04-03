Lonzo Ball Files Lawsuit Against Big Baller Brand Co-Founder Alan Foster

Lonzo Ball filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster alleging fraud and seeking more than $2 million in damages, according to an ESPN report.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by the sports network, the Los Angeles Lakers point guard alleged that Foster “embarked on his plan to target Ball and his family,” and “fleeced them of millions of dollars” by “creating a variety of corporate entities in which he gave himself ownership interests and managerial control.”

He added that Foster allegedly conspired to “embezzle millions of dollars and then divert those funds for his personal use, including to acquire assets in Ethiopia.” (The lawsuit is expected to be processed and uploaded to the court’s online records on Wednesday morning.)

Per the ESPN report, Ball also claimed that Foster persuaded him to form his own company and brand instead of signing with major brands that would sign him to lucrative endorsement deals because it would be “in his best financial interest.”

Last month, the NBA star severed ties with Foster, whom he accused of stealing roughly $1.5 million from Ball’s personal and business accounts. Foster is a longtime friend of the 21-year-old’s father, LaVar Ball, who manages the Ball family’s business ventures and owns 16.3 percent of Big Baller Brand, added ESPN.

“I’ve always believed in the best in people. Regretfully, I put my complete trust in Alan Foster to manage my son’s business affairs,” LaVar Ball said in a statement. “At the end of the day, family comes first, and I support Zo wholeheartedly. Together, we will make this right.”

