Kylie Jenner Says She Never Sent Cease and Desist Over ‘Rise & Shine’ Use

Kylie Jenner may have filed to trademark the phrase “Rise & Shine,” but that doesn’t mean she’s suing others for using the slogan. On Twitter today, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said she had taken no legal action in regards to the use of the phrase.

“Guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago,” Jenner wrote on Twitter. “There are no law suits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday.”

guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2019

there are no law suits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2019

Multiple reports had stated that the reality star had filed a lawsuit against Case Clothing, an Australian apparel label, for its use of the phrase “Rise & Shine” on T-shirts. In a Nov. 1 Instagram post, the brand denied that Jenner had ever threatened to sue, writing: “We currently do not and have never had a problem with Kylie Jenner.”

Related Kylie Jenner's Laidback Fall Look Features Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers Kylie Jenner Turns Into a Fairy in Glittery Pumps for Kendall's Birthday Party Kim Kardashian Re-Creates 'Legally Blonde' + 'The Flintstones' for Halloween

A clip of the businesswoman singing “Rise and Shine” to daughter Stormi went viral last month, prompting plenty of internet jokes. Jenner took advantage of the excitement by creating a $65 “Riiise and Shiiinnee” hoodie that sold out on her website.

“Riiise and Shiiinnee” hoodie. CREDIT: Kyliejennershop.com

While Jenner has not taken legal action over “Rise and Shine,” she did filed to trademark the phrases “Rise and Shine” and “Riiise and Shiiinnee” for use on footwear and apparel, including socks, coats, sleepwear, swimwear, headwear, dresses, pants, scarves and undergarments. Both trademark applications are pending examination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to the USPTO site.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner’s Laidback Fall Look Features Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Kylie Jenner Turns Into a Fairy in Glittery Pumps for Kendall’s Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Wears Head-to-Heel Leather in the Pointiest Pumps