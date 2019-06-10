Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark Application for Slogan in His Nike Ad

Nike's "Just Do It" 30th anniversary ad with Colin Kaepernick.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines for his Nike ads last year. And now, it appears the athlete-turned-activist is attempting to trademark the slogan associated with his role in the campaign.

First spotted and posted on Twitter by Gerben Law Firm founder, Josh Gerban, an application was filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 4 by Inked Flash Inc. (Kaepernick’s company) for the word mark “Believe in Something, Even if it Means Sacrificing Everything.”

Colin Kaepernick's company filed a trademark for BELIEVE IN SOMETHING, EVEN IF IT MEANS SACRIFICING EVERYTHING. Nike first used the slogan in a commercial last year but never filed a trademark application for the phrase. My analysis of filing and its significance 👇: pic.twitter.com/zwfQjbtMUz — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 9, 2019

The filing states under “Goods and Services” shows that Kaepernick intends to use the word mark for clothing, headwear, footwear, conducting workshops and seminars in self-empowerment and awareness and more. At press time, Nike had not yet responded to FN’s request for comment.

Nike released the image on Sept. 3, 2018, and followed up with a commercial starring Kaepernick that aired during the NFL season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

After news broke of the ad, several detractors burned their shoes and showed them off on social media, while others, including numerous pro athletes (LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others) showed support on their respective platforms.

Kaepernick has filed other applications Inked Flash Inc. company in the past including the “I’m With Kap” word mark in August 2018, a black-and-white illustration of his face and hair in October 2018, Kaepernick7 in January 2013 and Kaepernick CK7 in August 2013, among several others.

