Nike Drops Antonio Brown Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Reports State

The next time Antonio Brown hits the field for the New England Patriots, he will not be a Nike athlete.

The outspoken wide receiver no longer has a deal with the athletic giant, The Boston Globe first reported this morning. “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a brand spokesperson told the publication.

Nike’s decision comes nine days after Britney Taylor, a former personal trainer of Brown who was also a classmate at Central Michigan University, filed a civil complaint with the U.S. Southern District of Florida Court alleging the football player sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 and raped her in May 2018.

After news of the accusations broke, Brown issued a statement through his lawyer, Darren Heitner, denying all of the accusations.

After tweeting the statement, Heitner said on the social media platform: “Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits.”

Brown has a strong presence in the footwear world. The athlete has made headlines for the eye-catching custom cleats he has worn on the field, has appeared in campaigns for Champs Sports and collaborated with ISlide on sandals inspired by his galaxy-painted Rolls Royce Wraith car.

The Oakland Raiders cut the wide receiver before the NFL season opener after he caused mayhem for the team through his on and off the field antics, and signed with the New England Patriots on Sept. 7, three days before Taylor’s accusations surfaced.