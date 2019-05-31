Trump’s Mexico Tariff Threat Sends Stock Market Into a Tailspin

The United States has launched another tariff battle against one of its largest trading partners: Mexico.

Last night, President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 5% tariff on all imports from Mexico starting June 10 — unless Washington’s southern neighbor takes steps to halt the flow of Central American migrants passing through the U.S. border.

Wall Street subsequently reacted in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking more than 250 points, or 1.29%, to 24,845 points. The S&P 500 dropped 28 points, or 1.11%, to 2,757 points, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 83 points, or 1.46%, to 7,457 points.

On Twitter, Trump wrote, “Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades. Because of the Dems, our Immigration Laws are BAD. Mexico makes a FORTUNE from the U.S., have for decades, they can easily fix this problem. Time for them to finally do what must be done!”

The move comes less than a day after the White House sought formal approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, threatening to derail a deal that has taken more than a year of bitter negotiations to reach.

Investors also remain concerned over trade relations with China after talks fell through early this month. Three weeks ago, Washington increased levies from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese products, leading Beijing to retaliate with duties of 5% to 25% on $60 billion of U.S. goods. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative also released a separate list of imports, including footwear, that could be hit with another proposed 25% hike in tariffs.

Companies whose supply chains are based in China have already begun to reassess and recalibrate their strategies, whether through relocation to nearby countries or reluctantly increasing costs for consumers.

The American Apparel & Footwear Industry — which yesterday sent a joint letter with four major footwear organizations to Trump opposing the proposed China tariffs — condemned the president’s latest actions against Mexico.

“By imposing escalating tariffs on Mexico, our second largest export market and third largest trading partner, President Trump has again chosen to increase taxes on U.S. businesses, American workers and American consumers,” said president and CEO Rick Helfenbein. “Americans will pay more for everything from jeans to cars to computers to machinery… The bottom line is that these tariffs are disastrous for the American economy.”

