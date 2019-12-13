Stocks Reverse Morning Losses on News of Progress in US-China Trade Deal

The stock market is rallying in Friday morning trading as Chinese officials confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the United States on a “phase one” trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 115 points at 10:15 a.m. ET — 15 minutes into China’s press conference addressing trade talks — while the S&P 500 gained 8 points and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 40 points.

At the conference, representatives from China’s State Council Information Office said that it had agreed to the text in a trade deal and made “significant progress” on a limited agreement, with the next step being the signing of a pact.

At market open, major indexes hemmed and hawed after President Donald Trump called yesterday’s The Wall Street Journal report on progress in the United States-China deal “completely wrong.”

On Twitter, the American leader tweeted “fake news” after a WSJ article published Thursday afternoon read that U.S. officials had agreed to do away with the upcoming 15% levy on certain Chinese imports set to take effect on Dec. 15, which would have impacted a wide array of consumer goods including footwear, apparel and accessories.

“They should find a better leaker!” Trump wrote.

As part of their limited trade deal, per the WSJ, Washington has insisted that Beijing purchase greater quantities of agricultural and other products, and negotiators have sought better protection for U.S. intellectual property rights and wider access to China’s financial services sector. A clause known as a “snapback” provision would put back in place the tariff rates if China fails to deliver on those promises.

Over the past year and a half, the U.S. and China have imposed tit-for-tat duties on one another. America currently has in place a 25% tariff on roughly $250 billion worth of Chinese products and a 15% levy on an additional $111 billion.

Industry trade organizations welcomed the announcement, with the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America writing in a statement that footwear already faces $3 billion in duties every year.

“Tariffs are hidden taxes paid by U.S. individuals and families, and hitting these hardworking Americans with a massive tax increase during the holiday season would stifle economic growth and threaten jobs in our industry,” said president and CEO Matt Priest. “As negotiations continue, we urge the administration to further eliminate the high footwear tariffs that are hurting American footwear companies and consumers.”

This story was updated with comments from the FDRA.

