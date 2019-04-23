Russell Wilson Gifts Seattle Seahawks Teammates With $156K in Amazon Stock

A week after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, Russell Wilson appears to be returning the favor to the teammates who helped get him there.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback reportedly gifted each of his 13 offensive linemen with a collective $156,000 worth of stock in the city’s retail crown jewel: Amazon. In a letter obtained by TMZ, Wilson explained the decision behind his generous offering.

“Every Sunday we go to battle together. You sacrifice your physical and mental wellbeing to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family,” he wrote. “I am gifting you and your family $12,000 worth of Amazon stock to help you achieve your dreams. You have invested in my life… This is my investment into yours.”

At market close on Monday, Amazon’s stock was valued at $1,887.31 per share. In January, the company earned the distinction of being called the most valuable public company in the world.

On April 16, Wilson announced a massive contract extension with the team, which includes a $65 million signing bonus.

The 30-year-old athlete already boasts a longterm deal with sportswear giant Nike in 2016. (While terms were not disclosed, the agreement was speculated to be one of the biggest in the league at the time of signing.) The same year, he also launched his own apparel and footwear line, Good Man Brand, at Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom.

The Seahawks play their first regular season game on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

