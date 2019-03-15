H&M Sheds Light on Holiday Sales Performance Ahead of Earnings Report

Hennes & Mauritz AB on Friday reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter sales in local currencies, casting further light on the fast fashion retailer’s performance during the challenging holiday period.

For the Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 period, the Swedish fast-fashion retailer, which is undergoing a companywide revamp to improve online services, reported sales of 51.01 billion Swedish kronor, or $5.49 billion, a 10 percent rise, with a positive currency rate effect.

Spanish rival Inditex, owner of Zara, reported a 7 percent increase in local currencies between Feb. 1 and March 9, and is projecting sales growth for the year of between 4 percent and 6 percent.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com. To read the full story, please go to WWD.com.