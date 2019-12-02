Festival-Favorite E-tailer Dolls Kill Raises $40M in New Funding — Led by Former Zappos Exec

Dolls Kill has added $40 million to its pot.

The e-commerce festival wear site raised the money through a Series B funding round, led by Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin — who formerly served as chairman, CFO and COO of Zappos. Lin, who left Zappos for Sequoia in 2010, will join the Dolls Kill board.

Dolls Kill, which was founded in 2011 by DJ Shaudi “Shoddy” Lynn and husband Bobby Farahi, has gained favor among the festival-going crowd. The brand offers styles such as rainbow platform sneakers, over-the-knee combat boots and fishnet stockings.

Following its latest Series B funding round, Dolls Kill has raised over $60 million in total capital. It plans to use the latest funds to strengthen its international operations, launch additional brands and bolster its digital offerings, as well as to increase customer service and on-site support internationally.

Dolls Kill raised $5 million through a Series A round of funding in 2014, led by venture-capital firm Maveron, and added another $10.7 million in December 2018, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

At its founding in 2011, Dolls Kill began with a simple collection of foxtail keychains. It has since collaborated with brands such as British bootmaker Dr. Martens and ’90s mall staple Delia’s. Dolls Kill has also expanded beyond its online-only model, with flagship stores now on San Fransisco’s Haight Street and Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue.

