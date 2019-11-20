Alibaba on Track to Raise Nearly $13B in One of the Biggest IPOs This Year

Visitors pass by an Alibaba Group logo during the Vivatech startups and innovation fair in Paris.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has raised nearly $13 billion in its closely watched secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The multinational conglomerate announced that it had issued the new shares at HK$176 — representing a discount of roughly 3% to its closing price in the New York Stock Exchange. It will begin trading under the numerical stock code “9988” on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited starting Nov. 26.

Although the value fell short of the HK$188 a piece that it had set last week, Alibaba is still expected to raise at least $11.3 billion and up to $12.9 billion if the greenshoe or over-allotment option is granted based on demand. The transaction is still considered the largest first-time share sale in the city and one of the biggest public offerings across the world.

In a statement, the firm said that it plans to use the proceeds from its global offering for “the implementation of its strategies to drive user growth and engagement, empower businesses to facilitate digital transformation, and continue to innovate and invest for the long term.”

On top of expanding Alibaba’s overall investor base, the IPO will also tap into new capital pools in Asia, creating “a nearly round-the-clock market” for international investors to trade the company’s shares.

The China-based e-com giant’s landmark listing comes during a challenging time for Hong Kong, which continues to face political unrest and an economic recession. Months of protests at the financial hub have led to store closures and a dip in tourism, coupled with a decline of 3.2% in the gross domestic product for the third quarter.

Additionally, the trade war between the United States and China has seen tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods imported from both countries. The secondary listing effectively buys Alibaba some insurance as the world’s two largest economies continue their political scuffle.

Want more?

What to Know About Alibaba’s Listing in Hong Kong