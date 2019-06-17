How Timberland’s President Jim Pisani Is Putting Sustainability at the Top of His Agenda

Ahead of Outdoor Retailer Summer Market this week, Pisani talks about winning with women, sustainability initiatives and the pressure to improve sales growth.

Footwear News: President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs are dominating the conversation. How concerned are you about this issue?

Jim Pisani: “Years ago, we were looking to diversify our sourcing and where we make our products. We have limited exposure in China. What we make there and ship to the U.S. is less than 7% — our sourcing is across multiple countries. We would feel a limited impact.”

The outdoor industry has been at odds with the White House over several climate-related issues. How important is it for Timberland to participate in these tough discussions?

JP: “We need to take a stand for what we believe in — from our values to our purpose — and do the right thing. We’re going to put politics aside and be bipartisan. We will step up and be bold. We need to think about how [decisions] impact us from a community perspective. For me, it’s about walking the talk and doing things to protect nature and the outdoors.”

How do you plan to elevate your sustainability messaging?

JP: “It’s embedded in our brand. Our team is part of our strategy; it’s been that way for years and continues to evolve. We’re about having responsible product and sourcing. We’ve given 350 million PET bottles (made of polyethylene terephthalate) new life in our product. We’ve served more than 1.2 million hours of community service across the globe, and we’ve planted more than 10.2 million trees. What’s new is we wanted to be bolder in our communications and invite the community to participate. You’re going to hear about a new campaign, Nature Needs Heroes, and see how we celebrate the everyday hero who is making the future greener and brighter. They’re strong influencers in their own right and are connecting with Timberland. It’s a global campaign and an overarching connectivity back to our purpose.”

How close is the brand to hitting its 2020 goals?

JP: “We’re constantly working toward all of our goals — whether it’s using sustainable organic cotton or silver- and gold-rated tanneries for our leather. With our Haiti Cotton initiative, it’s sustainable, long-term, life-changing. We hadn’t been able to farm cotton in Haiti for 30 years and were able to help those farmers start growing organic cotton again. We support and help them, but ultimately, they did it as a group. We just gave them the resources — and Vans is going to help as well. For us to be able to impact that community in a bigger, broader way and to be able to provide a future for those workers is important for us. On our end, we’ll be able to source the product from Haiti.”