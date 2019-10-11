Hire Up: Aerosoles’ Creative Director Mirco Scoccia Grew Up in His Father’s Shoe Factory

MIrco Scoccia, the newly named creative director for Aerosoles, was practically born with a shoe last in his hand. Born in Italy, he grew up in his father’s footwear factory, where he learned how to handcraft a style.

“I spent a lot of time learning about craftsmanship and quality,” he said. “I’ve been a designer and pattern maker, so I am able to build a shoe from beginning to end. It’s important for someone who wants to be a designer because you have to know all the steps in the process. It’s like tailoring.”

Scoccia’s resume includes work at Bottega Veneta and Belstaff as well as Tory Burch and Cole Haan. His goal at Aerosoles? “It is crucial how I approach technology and innovation, and not compromise style which is the most important thing.”

Here, Scoccia talks about the differences between the shoe business in Europe and the States, and the continuing importance of comfort.

Key Goals: “I want to recreate the Aerosoles’ aesthetic and rebuild the brand’s language, while elevating the brand. I want to bring my know-how from luxury, along with craftsmanship, and fuse these with innovation. I want to reinvent the fashion-casual category. It’s something Aerosoles stood for in the past. I see the brand growing organically.”

Industry challenges: “I don’t see challenges, but instead competition in the market. I think we have a great opportunity with Aerosoles to tackle different products and categories. It’s not necessarily sneakers, but we can play with dress and casual. It’s something we had great success with in the past.”

Mentors: “My father. What I learned from him is my best reference. Every company is different and you can learn from everyone. I learn from my Aerosoles team every day.”

Biggest challenge: “It’s not a word that exists, because I really want to think out of box. I don’t want to think about my comfort zone. I want to move forward.”

Best decision I ever made: “For me, it was the move from Italy. It was important and a big shift for my career. I was fascinated by the U.S. market. I had the pleasure to work in Europe where it’s more about product. Here, it’s more about merchandising and sales. It’s great having different experiences. You can have a balance. My goal is not just to decision beautiful shoes but also sell them.”

Worst decision: “I usually don’t look back. I look forward. I think all the decisions I made were right for that time.”

