Under Armour Just Revamped its HR, Hires Chief of ‘People, Culture’

As it moves to reshape its company culture in a shifting environment for many global companies, Under Armour announced today that is has found a new head for its human resources department

The Baltimore-based athletic label has hired Tchernavia Rocker as its new chief people and culture officer, a newly created title to emphasize the firm’s focus on its employees and their work environments.

Rocker had spent more than 18 years in various HR leadership roles at Harley-Davidson Inc., most recently serving as VP and chief human resources officer. She will join Under Armour — which has about 14,000 employees world wide — next month to lead all aspects of its HR function.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tchernavia to the Under Armour family and to our executive leadership team. Tchernavia brings deep industry experience in building best in class HR operations while developing strong workplace culture rooted in brand, values and transparency,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s chairman and CEO. “We truly have the best team on the planet driving our business, and our investment in their careers is a top priority.”

Tchernavia Rocker, Under Amour’s chief people and culture officer. CREDIT: Under Armour

Rocker, who will report directly to Plank, joins the brand after a recent wave of controversy and several reported executive departures. In November, a Wall Street Journal article made known an alleged yearslong practice of staffers’ expensing strip club visits. The article also suggested women employees at the brand were invited to company functions based on their attractiveness.

In response to the claims, Kelley McCormick, SVP of corporate communications, told FN at the time: “The company doesn’t condone use of adult entertainment for business,” adding that “Mr. Plank didn’t conduct business at strip clubs or use company funds at such venues.”

Kerry Chandler, Under Armour’s chief human resources officer since 2015, departed the brand in October to take the top HR post at California-based talent agency, Endeavor. In December, the Wall Street Journal reported Ryan Kuehl, UA’s senior vice president of global sports marketing, and Walker Jones, senior director of sports marketing, were both removed from their posts. In July, Under Armour’s SVP of global brand management Adrienne Lofton left the brand to pursue another opportunity.