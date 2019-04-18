Another Top Executive Departs Under Armour

As Under Armour’s North American business continues to face significant challenges, another top executive is departing.

According to an SEC filing, Jason LaRose, president of the North American division, will leave the company on April 30.

The executive, who previously held top posts at Sears and Express, joined Under Armour in 2013 and was promoted to his current role in 2016.

Under Armour saw sales in the North American region fall 6 percent to $965 million in the fourth quarter. The international business continued to gain, increasing 24% to $395 million.

The company has seen a series of high-profile executive departures of late. Last month Dave Dombrow, the designer behind many of Under Armour’s hit sneaker franchises, left the company for the second time.

Kerry Chandler, Under Armour’s chief human resources officer since 2015, departed Under Armour last October to take the top HR post at California-based talent agency, Endeavor. In December, the Wall Street Journal reported Ryan Kuehl, UA’s senior vice president of global sports marketing, and Walker Jones, senior director of sports marketing, were both removed from their posts. Earlier, in July, Under Armour’s SVP of global brand management, Adrienne Lofton, left the brand.

In January, Under Armour named a new head of human resources.The label hired Tchernavia Rocker as its chief people and culture officer, a newly created title to emphasize the firm’s focus on its employees and their overall work satisfaction. Kevin Plank recently shrugged off concerns about turnover.

“Of our executive team, a third have been here five years or less,” Plank said. “A third have been here between five and 10 years, and a third have been here for about 10-plus years. I think that’s healthy in any industry.”