Neal Newman Exits Two Ten Footwear Foundation

Neal Newman, the front man for the , has left the organization after eight years as president.

The charitable foundation, based in Waltham, Mass., said David DiPasquale will serve as the group’s interim president while a search goes on for Newman’s replacement.

DiPasquale has been an active Two Ten board member for three decades and also previously chaired the organization’s board of directors.

“David’s commitment to Two Ten has been years in the making,” said Greg Tunney, chairman of the Two Ten board and president of Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s Hush Puppies label. “We are fortunate to have him step in during this critical time to ensure the organization continues to operate at a high level and achieve established goals.”

Under Newman’s watch, Two Ten added a number of initiatives — such as Footwear Cares, a national volunteer campaign — and it has raised the stakes on its annual gala. In December 2018, the foundation garnered a record $3.7 million for shoe families in crisis, with as many as 800 people attending the yearly event, held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Days after the event, Newman told FN, “Two Ten will be able to help thousands of footwear employees in the coming year recover from a natural disaster, a health crisis, pick up the pieces following the loss of a job and so many other emergencies that can upend their lives. With the unsettling fact that hidden poverty exists in every industry, including our own, we must continue to address critical needs, especially of those colleagues who are amongst the working poor.”

No reason was given for Newman’s departure.

