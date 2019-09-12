Wolverine Taps a Company Veteran to Lead Its Merrell Business

Merrell has a new global brand president.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. announced today that Chris Hufnagel has been named to the position. He is a 10-year veteran of the company and held several roles, most recently serving as global brand president of Cat Footwear, a title he held since July 2018. Other career stops for Hufnagel include leadership positions at Under Armour, The Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch.

According to Wolverine, Hufnagel will report to Wolverine Michigan Group president Todd Spaletto.

“Chris took aggressive action to help the Cat Footwear team rapidly evolve its growth and go-to-market strategies,” Spaletto said in a statement. “His demonstrated collaboration and partnerships within Wolverine, coupled with deep apparel and lifestyle brand experience, make him an ideal fit to build on the strong foundation already in place at Merrell.”

Hufnagel will take over for Sue Rechner, who Wolverine said is leaving the company. Rechner took over as president in May 2017.

“Merrell is a very special brand with a rich heritage and an even more promising future,” Hufnagel said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the team as we work together to build amazing products, tell compelling stories, drive accelerated growth around the world, and continue helping everyone experience the power of the trail.”

