Minnetonka Taps Jori Miller Sherer as President

The Miller family’s fourth generation is stepping up at Minnetonka. The company said today it tapped Jori Miller Sherer as president.

Most recently, the executive oversaw all aspects of product development, marketing and e-commerce as VP of business development. Now, Miller Sherer will head up global sales and marketing.

FN caught up with Miller Sherer in September to talk about the evolution of the company. “It’s what anyone else who is in retail is dealing with, which is [keeping up with] constant change and evolution. We are evolving the brand in a way that’s authentic to us, [focusing on] truly fresh product that still feels like us and figuring out what that means. What is the elasticity there? No one wants a black stiletto from Minnetonka, which is great, but there’s still room to grow. And right now, it’s listening to the consumer more than we have done in the past,” she said.

Miller Sherer will be taking over for Scott Sessa, who held the role of president for 13 years. Following his departure, he was named SVP of business development for Twisted X Global Brands.

“I’m thankful for Scott’s hard work and dedication to Minnetonka over the years and wish him the very best as he takes on a new challenge. I’m also very proud to have Jori in the role of President of Minnetonka,” said CEO David Miller in a statement. “She has a deep knowledge and understanding of its heritage and what Minnetonka means to consumers. She is able to look to the brand’s future in an entirely new way that will ensure Minnetonka continues to grow and thrive for the next generation.”

