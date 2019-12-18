Rusty Hall Is Back as Mephisto USA’s President and CEO

Rusty Hall is back at Mephisto.

The industry veteran has been appointed president and CEO of the France-based footwear firm’s United States business, effective Jan. 3. He returns to Mephisto after serving in the same role from 2010 to 2015 and has more than 20 years of wholesale experience in the comfort footwear industry.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Mephisto USA,” Hall said in a statement. “I am excited about the future of our business as we evaluate and align our strategies to benefit our retail partners and continue to present a world-class brand to the marketplace.”

Hall most recently served as executive director of sales at Hush Puppies North America, with previous posts as president of sales and marketing at Abeo Footwear and president and CEO of Phoenix Footwear Group. He replaces James Rowley, who resigned last week to explore other opportunities in the industry. (Prior to his tenure at the company, Rowley served as VP of sales and marketing at Geox.)

“We are excited to have Rusty return to lead our U.S. operations,” added Frank Weber, president of Mephisto Worldwide. “His proven ability at delivering results along with his expert leadership, product development, brand management and operational skills will be extremely valuable as we take Mephisto into the next decade.”

Over the decades, the fashion-comfort brand has maintained a following of more mature customers with its classic styling and elevated comfort features. More recently, however, Mephisto has been focusing its efforts on attracting a younger consumer base with the launch of several product initiatives. Timed for its 50th anniversary last year, it revived classic styles — the Rainbow and Lady — in new colors and materials.

In addition to its core brands, Mephisto offers athletic-inspired label Allrounder, ergonomic collection Mobils and fitness line Sano. The latest introduction, the Nature is Future range, is composed of eco-conscious footwear with soles made of latex and cork.

