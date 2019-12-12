Mephisto USA President and CEO James Rowley Resigns

James Rowley, president and CEO of Mephisto USA has resigned, effective Wednesday. According to Rowley, he will be exploring other opportunities in the industry.

The executive joined the French fashion-comfort brand in January 2018. Prior to his tenure at the company, he served as VP of sales and marketing at Geox.

Rowley’s appointment at Mephisto followed a string of other industry veterans who have held the post over the past decade. They include Michael Crosno, who was named to the position in August 2015, replacing Rusty Hall.

Crosno had rejoined the company after his departure five years ago, when he held the same position. Russell Hall took over as president and CEO in 2010, upon Crosno’s departure

Over the decades, Mephisto has maintained a following of more mature customers with its classic styling and elevated comfort features. More recently, however, the company had been focusing its efforts on attracting a younger consumer base with the launch of several product initiatives. Timed for its 50th anniversary last year, it revived classic styles — the Rainbow and Lady — in new colors and materials.

In 2017, the brand partnered with Concepts in Cambridge, Mass., for a limited-edition update to its iconic Match lace-up style, updating the style in shocking magenta and cool mint.

Mephisto is headquartered in Sarrebourg, France. In addition to its core line under the Mephisto label, it offers Mobils by Mephisto, an ergonomic collection; Allrounder, athletic-inspired looks; and Sano by Mephisto, a fitness collection. The company also operates two stores in the United States, most recently opening a new location on Madison Avenue in New York.

