Meet Manolo Blahnik’s New US Team

Manolo Blahnik has revealed the top execs who will head up the company’s U.S. business starting in January.

The label is bringing its stateside operations in house for the first time after Blahnik and longtime U.S. partner George Malkemus ended their partnership in April.

Now, Andrew Wright, who has been global commercial director of Manolo Blahnik International since 2017, will take the reins in North America. The executive also had stints at Louis Vuitton and Polo Ralph Lauren.

“Andrew is a talented executive and a proven leader. We have strong ambitions for our North American operations and are delighted to appoint someone of his calibre to this important position, especially as he comes from within the company, demonstrating the depth and quality of management talent we have within the business,” said CEO Kristina Blahnik in a statement.

Wright added, “This is a very exciting time for the company. Our North American clientele is among the most discerning and knowledgeable in terms of both product and design. I am looking forward to building the team and infrastructure to ensure that we exceed expectations.”

Wright will retain his international responsibilities, and will be joined in New York by Bruno Oghittu, the company’s chief digital and logistics officer.

Blahnik also appointed several other execs to help lead the charge.

Marta Minchiotti, VP of sales and merchandising, has racked up experience at Roger Vivier, Tod’s, Celine, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs.

Gregory Schmitt, VP of finance, joins the team after stints at Chanel and Cartier, among others.

Herin Rodriguez, VP of operations, has worked with the brand for 16 years in the U.S., and is stepping up into the role of VP to take on key operations for the North American market.

Stella Letta, VP of people and culture, is joining the team after working in HR management roles with a number of luxury brands.