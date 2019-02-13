Macy’s Announces Patti Ongman as Chief Merchandising Officer

Macy’s named Patti Ongman as its new chief merchandising officer today, succeeding Jeff Kantor, who is retiring after serving in the position for more than four decades.

Ongman, who is currently executive vice president and general business manager for Home merchandise, will take the reins on March 1. Her duties will include leading merchandising, private brands and planning for the company’s five “families-of-business” (Ready-to-Wear, Center Core, Beauty, Men’s and Kid’s, and Home).

The promotion comes after more than 30 years with the retailer. Ongman said in a statement that she anticipates a smooth transition with Kantor’s support.

“I’m excited to lead the Macy’s Merchandising organization along with my team of first-class merchants.

We will build on the great work the team has done, and we will continue to get better every day,” Ongman said.

Macy’s president Hal Lawton praised Ongman’s track record with the company.

“Patti is a world-class merchant with a stellar reputation in the market,” Lawnton said. “As a 33-year veteran at Macy’s, she’s a trusted leader to our colleagues and a valued partner to our vendors. I am confident that Patti is the right person with the right experience to continue transforming our merchandising organization to move faster and be more flexible.”

