Kenneth Cole Productions Names Roberto Zamarra President of Footwear

Kenneth Cole Productions has named Roberto Zamarra to the newly created position of group president of footwear, overseeing the men’s and women’s footwear divisions.

Zamarra began his career at Nordstrom, followed by Inter-Shoe. He joined Kenneth Cole Productions as a territory manager in 2001. He then moved to the Jones Group, where he became president of its boutique brands. He returned to Kenneth Cole Productions in March 2013, this time as the president of women’s footwear.

“As we continue our strategy to be a leading footwear first organization, this will enable us to better align our brand initiatives,” said Marc Schneider, CEO of Kenneth Cole Productions. “This new role will bring further synergies within our design, development, merchandising, sourcing, and planning departments.”

Added Zamarra, “Kenneth has defined the standard for New York style and social consciousness for over three decades. I look forward to working with the teams to further expand our Kenneth Cole Techni-Cole products with a focus on comfort and performance as well as continuing to grow and expand our Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole business.”

In addition to Kenneth Cole Productions’s core businesses, the company recently debuted a collaboration with designer Donna Karan for a made-in-Haiti line. Cole and Karan share a passion and commitment to aiding Haitians by funding new construction projects, job creation and vocational education.

Kenneth Cole has also put his name to a wide range of licensed products, including children’s footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances and apparel. And, the Kenneth Cole Foundation remains focused on helping communities in need by supporting public health and civil liberties issues.

