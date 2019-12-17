Javan Bunch Steps Down as President of Rockport Group

Javan Bunch is stepping down as president of Rockport Group after about a year on the job.

The company confirmed the news today, but it didn’t comment on who might fill Bunch’s role. “We are very appreciative of all of Javan’s contributions,” a company spokeswoman said.

Bunch, who reported to Rockport Group CEO Gregg Ribatt, did not return a request for comment, and it is unclear what his next move is. However, he will depart the firm at the end of this month.

Prior to Rockport, Bunch was CEO of Donald J Pliner. Before that, he served as EVP of global merchandising and domestic wholesale for footwear, handbags and accessories at Tory Burch. He also previously worked at Coach.

During his tenure, Bunch worked to propel the brand forward both in the U.S. and internationally — and to expand its customer base.

“Believe it or not, 50% of our customers are under 50,” he told FN in October. One of our large investments is consumer research, understanding who the consumer is, what they want and how they’re thinking. Today, we have a lots of ways we can listen to them, including by [interacting with them personally] and through more high-tech customer relationship management tools on our website, which gives us rich data.”

The company has been in transition for the past two years. The Rockport Group, which owns Rockport, Dunham, Aravon and Cobb Hill, was acquired by Charlesbank Capital Partners in August 2018, and Ribatt took the reins at that time.

