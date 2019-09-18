What to Know About Giuseppe Zanotti’s New CEO

Fashion stalwart Eugenio Manghi is the new CEO of Giuseppe Zanotti.

Manghi is taking the helm at the Italian luxury footwear label a week after the departure of Nicola Brandolese. In a statement accompanying today’s announcement of the new executive, Manghi wrote, “I’m happy to join Giuseppe Zanotti’s team. Thanks to his vision and passion, he’s been able to establish his brand in the international market of luxury footwear. I believe the brand possesses all the assets needed to grow and tackle the challenges ahead.”

Here are three things to know about the new leader paving the way at Giuseppe Zanotti.

He has more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry.

Related Priyanka Chopra's Little White Dress Comes With the Perfect Summer Sandal Trend Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Mesh Dress With See-Through Louboutin Stilettos Marketing Plays: July 2019

The 51-year-old exec most recently held the same top post since 2015 at Betty Blue SpA, owner of Italian fashion brand Elisabetta Franchi. He also served in various leadership roles within the Max Mara Fashion Group, including CEO of its Marella brand.

“Eugenio Manghi will bring a great contribution to the innovation of the company and to the growth of the business,” designer Giuseppe Zanotti said in a statement.

He replaces veteran luxury exec Nicola Brandolese.

Last week, Brandolese was named Yoox Net-a-Porter’s managing director, one of a slew of new hires at the Milan-based company, which has been fortifying its senior management team. (He had previously worked at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.)

Manghi’s appointment comes during a period of expansion for the brand.

Founded nearly 25 years ago in the Italian commune of San Mauro Pascoli, Giuseppe Zanotti now reaches more than 70 countries around the world, with roughly 100 monobrand stores and 710 multibrand retailers as well as its e-commerce site. Last June, the company unveiled an e-store in China, and in September, it underwent a redesign of its website.

Connecticut-based investment firm L Catterton owns a 30% stake in the footwear company, which is still run by its eponymous founder, president and creative director. Recently, the brand has been ramping up its partnerships with celebrities and other A-listers, including a collaboration with British pop star Rita Ora in January, its second collection with fellow designer Christian Cowan that hit the runway in February and a sneaker campaign with rap duo Rae Sremmurd in May.

Want more?

How Giuseppe Zanotti Is Trying to Put the ‘Emotion’ of Sneakers on High Heels

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Guide to Milan — His Top Picks for Restaurants, Hotels and Shops