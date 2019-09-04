Industry Moves: Tapestry Has a New CEO, Topshop Parent Loses Two Key Execs + More

Sept. 4, 2019: Two senior leaders have been promoted at Fila North America. Danny Lieberman, who has been associated with the brand for two decades, is now EVP of apparel. Meanwhile, Gary Wakley has been elevated to EVP of footwear after joining the company in 2007. Both execs will continue to report to Fila North America president Jennifer Estabrook.

Sept. 4, 2019: Rick Helfenbein is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, effective Dec. 31. He has been a member of the trade group for a decade and worked with the organization for nearly 15 years, including two years as chairman of the board of directors and four years at his current post. EVP Stephen Lamar, who has more than 21 years of experience at the AAFA, will take the helm at the start of 2020.

Sept. 4, 2019: Tapestry Inc. has announced the departure of CEO Victor Luis. Effective immediately, chairman of the board Jide Zeitlin — who has served for more than a decade on the company’s board — is taking on the top role. He has held the chairman post since November 2014 and has more than 30 years of global financial and operational experience. Board member Susan Kropf has also been named lead independent director.

Sept. 4, 2019: Two key executives at Topshop parent Arcadia Group Ltd. have exited. After five months as interim chairman, Jamie Drummond Smith stepped down last week. COO David Shepherd, a 25-year veteran at the fashion empire, also bowed out the same day. The news comes as Arcadia moves forward with its restructuring plan as it seeks to reduce costs by cutting underperforming stores.

Sept. 3, 2019: Neiman Marcus Group Inc. has a new chief merchant. Lana Todorovich, who has served as president of North American wholesaling at Ralph Lauren, is now the retailer’s president and chief merchandising officer. She succeeds Jim Gold, who left in March, and will report directly to CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

