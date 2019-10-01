Industry Moves: Kering Hires Exec to Lead Diversity Initiatives + More

Oct. 1, 2019: Kering has tapped Kalpana Bagamane Denzel as its chief diversity, inclusion and talent officer, reporting to chief people officer Béatrice Lazat. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the new exec is charged with promoting a work environment that encourages diversity. Her appointment was made as part of the luxury group’s 2025 sustainability strategy.

Oct. 1, 2019: Gucci‘s worldwide communications director is out. Alessio Vannetti, who joined the fashion house in January 2015, departed his post on Sept. 30 for personal reasons, reports FN’s sister publication WWD. The executive previously served at the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, where he worked on the brand’s couture collection, and as senior press office manager at Prada.

