Industry Moves: CEO Daniella Vitale Out as Barneys Gets a New Owner

Nov. 1, 2019: Barneys New York president and CEO Daniella Vitale has announced her departure as the luxury retailer finds a new owner in Authentic Brands Group. In an email sent to staffers this morning and obtained by FN’s sister publication WWD, the exec wrote that it was with “deep regret” that she tendered her resignation. “Please know we did everything we could to avoid this situation and protect the Barneys brand,” she added. Vitale joined Barneys in 2010 as EVP and chief merchant, working her way up to the CEO slot in 2017 when she unveiled an ambitious plan to recalibrate the business.

